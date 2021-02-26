Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY remained flat at $$28.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

