VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stake Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of VEREIT worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VER. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in VEREIT by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in VEREIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in VEREIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 516,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VEREIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

