Vericel Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.74. 7,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,970. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,833,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vericel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vericel by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 207,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

