VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 174.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $131,267.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $190.36 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

