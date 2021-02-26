VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. 262,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

