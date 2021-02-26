Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 704,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.