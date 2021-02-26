Veros Price Tops $0.53 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Veros has traded up 206.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Veros has a market cap of $647,650.90 and $831.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00698741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039924 BTC.

About Veros

VRS is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.