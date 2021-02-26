Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

VRTX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.27. 84,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.01. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.