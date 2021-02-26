VerusCoin Hits One Day Volume of $21,272.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $21,272.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.36 or 0.00478252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00080254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00055738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00075929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.02 or 0.00468764 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,930,853 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.