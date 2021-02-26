Vetri (VLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Vetri has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $2,786.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,114,097 tokens. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Token Trading

