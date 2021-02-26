Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 9.3% Following Earnings Beat

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $98.49. Approximately 394,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 131,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.
The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.17 and a beta of 0.84.
About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
