Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 9.3% Following Earnings Beat

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $98.49. Approximately 394,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 131,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.17 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.