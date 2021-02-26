Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

