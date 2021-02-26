Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Shares of KSS opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

