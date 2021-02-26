VINchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $235,359.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $235,359.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

