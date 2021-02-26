VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.98. The stock has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

