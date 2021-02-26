Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $15.70. 39,891 shares of the company were exchanged.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

