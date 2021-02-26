Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alembic Global Advisors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,156,051. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

