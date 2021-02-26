Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 559,555 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.
