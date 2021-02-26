Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 559,555 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 110,511 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

