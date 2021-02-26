VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price rose 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 4,470,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,890,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

