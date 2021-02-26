VIVO Cannabis Inc. (ABCN.V) (CVE:ABCN) Shares Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (ABCN.V) (CVE:ABCN) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. 310,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32.

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (ABCN.V) Company Profile (CVE:ABCN)

ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Inc. (ABCN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis Inc. (ABCN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.