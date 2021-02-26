Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLPNY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

