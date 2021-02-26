Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.06 ($216.54).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

VOW3 traded down €1.54 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €171.08 ($201.27). 799,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €159.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €173.66 ($204.31).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.