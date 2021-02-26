Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.32% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after acquiring an additional 472,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

