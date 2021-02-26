VouchForMe Tops One Day Volume of $1,019.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $244,822.79 and $1,019.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00699480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040092 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

