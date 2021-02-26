Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 9%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.67. 1,014,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 500,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

