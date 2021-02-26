W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0052

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $91,775.31 and $34,041.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00723129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00034621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00040892 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.