W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

