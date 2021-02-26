W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $379.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.