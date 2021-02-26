Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0363

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,974.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,961,418 coins and its circulating supply is 194,581,804 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

