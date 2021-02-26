Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.57

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.57 and traded as high as C$21.02. Wajax shares last traded at C$20.90, with a volume of 123,029 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wajax from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Wajax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

