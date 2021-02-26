Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 710,440 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.92. 14,067,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.84. The company has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

