Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.73 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $63.42 million and $20.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

