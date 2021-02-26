Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 1,221,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

