Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Shares Up 0.4%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.13. 4,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$181.03 million and a P/E ratio of 102.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

About Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

