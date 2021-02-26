Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.