Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $143,707.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.00476944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00069361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00081111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00467754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

