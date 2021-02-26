Waves (WAVES) Price Down 24.8% This Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Waves has a market cap of $980.83 million and approximately $86.94 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $9.39 or 0.00020519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,436,952 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

