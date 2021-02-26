WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. WAX has a market capitalization of $113.02 million and $1.45 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00039014 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,736,084 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,926,346 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

