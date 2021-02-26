Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $326.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.06.

NYSE W traded up $22.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,295. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

