Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 12% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shot up 12% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $295.65 and last traded at $288.98. 3,923,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,244,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.05.

The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.06.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.