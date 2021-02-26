Wealthquest Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 24.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $116,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,999 shares during the period.

VV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.82. 12,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.78. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

