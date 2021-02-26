Wealthquest Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthquest Corp cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,893,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.10. 297,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

