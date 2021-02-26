Wedbush Securities Inc Buys 2,499 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $14,669.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60.

On Friday, February 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $907.50.

On Monday, December 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $892.50.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group LLC has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMP. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

