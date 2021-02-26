Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/26/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:LXS opened at €61.24 ($72.05) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €66.70 ($78.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

