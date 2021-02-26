Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for goeasy (EHMEF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS: EHMEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $119.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – goeasy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/18/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $106.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $99.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHMEF remained flat at $$101.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

