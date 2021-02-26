Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Residential Investment (NRZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

2/16/2021 – New Residential Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00.

2/11/2021 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

2/10/2021 – New Residential Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

1/22/2021 – New Residential Investment had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $9.50 to $10.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 6,060,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in New Residential Investment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

