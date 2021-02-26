Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Utz Brands (UTZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/13/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00.

1/19/2021 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2021 – Utz Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Utz Brands stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

