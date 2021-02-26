Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):

2/25/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”

1/26/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $5.35 on Friday, reaching $151.35. 10,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,431. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 71,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,176,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

