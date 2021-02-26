Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 375,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
