Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 375,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

