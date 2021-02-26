Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.35. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 192,506 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.